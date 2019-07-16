K12 (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Get K12 alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research set a $26.00 price objective on NIC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

K12 stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. K12 has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.07.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. K12 had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 539.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 3,128.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.