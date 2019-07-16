K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €14.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.19 ($23.48).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €16.06 ($18.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.48. K&S has a 12 month low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 12 month high of €22.99 ($26.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 41.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

