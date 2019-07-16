Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of $210.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Tony McCluskey purchased 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £16,741.62 ($21,875.89). Also, insider Gabriel Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,917.55).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

