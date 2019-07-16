Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 781,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,201. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

