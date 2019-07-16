Lisk (LSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.33 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011781 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $132.64 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001886 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 133,672,615 coins and its circulating supply is 118,576,202 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, Coinroom, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Binance, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bitbns, BitBay, HitBTC, Upbit, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Exrates, Poloniex, Bittrex, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.