Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“In addition to the Spartanburg facility, we expect the company to build at least one more JV facility, and at least two greenfield Waste-to-Resin (WtR) facilities, within the next three to five years.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

LOOP stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.83 million, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 867,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

