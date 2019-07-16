Maker (MKR) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $508.81 or 0.05312611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinMex, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. Maker has a total market cap of $508.81 million and $2.70 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042851 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, Bibox, Kucoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinMex, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.