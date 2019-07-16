MASTERNET (MASH) Price Reaches $0.0006

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $18,584.00 and $552.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00268539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.96 or 0.01174146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00107500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

