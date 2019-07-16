MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 769,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,913. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.74.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.85% and a negative net margin of 1,443.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 171,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.