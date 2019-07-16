Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

MESA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $287.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $177.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.75 million. Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

