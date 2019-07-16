MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $72.87 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 342.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 2,184.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGE Energy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

