National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $30.00 at Loop Capital

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EYE. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

EYE opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. National Vision has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.12%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,511. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1,096.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Vision by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 552,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Vision by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157,211 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

