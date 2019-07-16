NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

NEO stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.85 and a beta of 0.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $327,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at $898,889.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,876 shares of company stock worth $7,674,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 440,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

