Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.24.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $366.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $403.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,486 shares of company stock worth $60,955,416. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,312 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

