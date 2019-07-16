nOS Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $131,876.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nOS has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00271012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.01171423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00107457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official website is nos.io.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

