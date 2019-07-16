Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $622-623 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.81 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.13.

NYSE:NUS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. 409,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

