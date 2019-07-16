OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,062. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $185.87 million, a PE ratio of 311.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03.

In other OptimizeRx news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,120,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OptimizeRx by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

