O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of ORLY opened at $403.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $283.39 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

