Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.54. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 1,450 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

