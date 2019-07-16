OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $482,579.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $482,579.00 and $20,719.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00448061 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00093431 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010566 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000136 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007807 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

