Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) versus Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:IIPZF) Head to Head Comparison

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group 1.53% 0.24% 0.13% Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $758.96 million 4.33 $9.14 million $0.96 14.61 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust $98.21 million 13.15 N/A N/A N/A

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Paramount Group pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paramount Group and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

