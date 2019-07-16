PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0117

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $717,144.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.05331982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042637 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,344,455 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

