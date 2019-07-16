Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,267.25 ($108.03).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,950 ($90.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,923.72. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 93.37 ($1.22) dividend. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Donal Murphy purchased 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, with a total value of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

