Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $88.90. Pennant International Group shares last traded at $88.90, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.