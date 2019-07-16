Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Up 7.6%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.24, approximately 1,757,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 667,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $328.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $64.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $22,780,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 185.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 159.8% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

