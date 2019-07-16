Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.89.

PXD opened at $140.69 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Motco increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

