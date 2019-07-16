Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PRAA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,776. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 120,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,381,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

