Qbao Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,417.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market capitalization of $958,895.00 and $14,417.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

