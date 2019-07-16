Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QGEN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JSR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qiagen by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

