Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.44. Qualys has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $356,568.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,170,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $134,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,053.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.