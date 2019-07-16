Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $8.46 million and $113,742.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00270620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.01178218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00109059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.