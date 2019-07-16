Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radiant Logistics is executing a strategy to build a global transportation and supply chain management company through organic growth and the strategic acquisition of regional best-of-breed non- asset based transportation and logistics providers to offer its customers domestic and international freight forwarding and an expanding array of value added supply chain management services, including asset recovery and reverse logistics, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.30 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million.

In related news, COO E Joseph Bento sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $63,856.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 885,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,510 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218,705 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

