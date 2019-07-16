Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($38.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,244.44 ($94.66).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,548 ($85.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,394.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

