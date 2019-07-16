Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $395.78.

REGN opened at $298.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $287.66 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $292,457,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,347,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,245,000 after purchasing an additional 330,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $65,699,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,796,000 after purchasing an additional 142,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 762.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

