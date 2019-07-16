Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

RGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36. Repligen has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Repligen by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Repligen by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

