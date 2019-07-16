Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $163,351.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, WazirX, DDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.05393032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Huobi Global, Koinex, COSS, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, CoinPlace, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

