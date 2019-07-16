Reviewing On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and Golden Bull (NYSE:DNJR)

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Deck Capital and Golden Bull’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $398.38 million 0.75 $27.68 million $0.43 9.16 Golden Bull $7.89 million 5.56 -$3.43 million N/A N/A

On Deck Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares On Deck Capital and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital 8.48% 12.24% 3.16% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for On Deck Capital and Golden Bull, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 1 3 3 0 2.29 Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

On Deck Capital presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 113.62%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Volatility & Risk

On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

On Deck Capital beats Golden Bull on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

