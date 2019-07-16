Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.71) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 35 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on REV. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $470,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,000. Company insiders own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 84,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.27. Revlon has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.60 million. Revlon’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

