Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) to report $51.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $49.18 million. Ring Energy reported sales of $29.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year sales of $206.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.63 million to $216.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.97 million, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $299.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ring Energy.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of REI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 984,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.