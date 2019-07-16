Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,956.25 ($38.63).

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,592.50 ($33.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,535.76. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

