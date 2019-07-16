Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of RTEC stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 190,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.