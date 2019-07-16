Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 12.0% in June

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAL. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.