Sanditon Investment Trust (LON:SIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.22

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.22 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.29.

In other news, insider Rupert Barclay purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,147.52).

Sanditon Investment Trust Company Profile

Sanditon Investment Trust plc is an investment trust, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Trust’s investment objective is to deliver absolute returns of at least 2% per annum, compounded annually, above retail prices index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX), and be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalization equity indices.

