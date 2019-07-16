Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Receives $24.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $369,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,287.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 1,648,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

