SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGRO. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.86) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) target price (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 757 ($9.89).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 752.80 ($9.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 727.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Insiders sold a total of 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714 over the last three months.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.