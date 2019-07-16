Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Rises By 10.2%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,003,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 30th total of 1,818,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill purchased 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 537,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 375,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,713.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,114.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $341.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.98 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

