SocialCoin (SOCC) Market Cap Reaches $4,964.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $4,964.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

