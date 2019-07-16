SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.85.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

