Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.95.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,822. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

