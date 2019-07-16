Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCE. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,183,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,838,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $76,059,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,433,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 447,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,241. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 2.08. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 124.33%. Research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.